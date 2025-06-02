ICC confirms dates, venues for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 games

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the dates and venues for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures in England.

The 12-team tournament will commence with England’s game at Edgbaston on June 12.

London’s The Oval will host both the semi-finals on June 30 and July 2, respectively, while the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground will play host to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final on July 5.

As many as 33 games will be played across 24 days at seven venues in England, including Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, Bristol County Ground in Bristol and The Oval and Lord’s in London.

Apart from hosts England and defending champions New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the West Indies have already qualified for the tournament.

Read more: ICC reveals Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 schedule

Four more teams will have a chance to play in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 through the Qualifier next year.

It is worth noting here that the ICC also announced the schedule for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 earlier today.

The upcoming edition of the 50-over tournament is set to commence on September 30 and will be played at five venues in India and Sri Lanka.

India’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and Sri Lanka’s R. Premdasa Stadium (Colombo) will host the games of the eight-team tournament.