England to host next three WTC finals till 2031, ICC says

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will continue to host the biennial World Test Championship (WTC) final for the next three editions till 2031, global governing body ICC said on Sunday.

The match, which crowns the world champions in the longest format of the sport, has been held in England since it was introduced, with Southampton hosting the first WTC final in 2021 and the two subsequent finals taking place in London.

“We are absolutely delighted that England and Wales has been chosen to host the next three ICC World Test Championship finals,” the ECB chief executive Richard Gould said.

“It’s a testament to the passion that fans in this country have for this treasured format of the game and the willingness of supporters from around the world to travel here for these games.”

The 2025 WTC final at Lord’s, where South Africa beat defending champions Australia, was attended by 109,227 people over four days and received 225 million digital views, the ICC said in a statement last month.

“Hosting these finals is a privilege, and we look forward to working with the ICC to build on the success of the previous editions,” Gould added.