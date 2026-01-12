ICC considers alternate venues for Bangladesh’s World Cup games: reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly exploring alternate venues within India to host Bangladesh’s matches during the T20 World Cup 2026, amid an ongoing standoff with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over security concerns.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the ICC is unlikely to approve BCB’s request to shift Bangladesh’s fixtures entirely out of India to Sri Lanka, despite repeated representations from the board.

With less than four weeks remaining before the tournament begins on February 7, logistical challenges are understood to be a major factor behind the ICC’s reluctance.

The dispute escalated following recent geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh, after which BCB formally requested a venue change, citing concerns over player safety.

The issue gained further traction after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on the recommendation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

While the ICC has assured full security arrangements, BCB officials have maintained their stance, stating that playing on Indian soil could compromise the safety of their players.

The ICC is yet to officially respond to BCB’s second formal letter on the matter, but reports suggest the request for relocation to Sri Lanka is expected to be rejected again.

Instead, the ICC, in consultation with the BCCI, is considering shifting Bangladesh’s matches to alternative venues within India. Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram have emerged as potential options.

Bangladesh were originally scheduled to play three group-stage matches in Kolkata, against West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14, before travelling to Mumbai to face Nepal on February 17.

However, Cricbuzz reported that both the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) have been approached regarding the possibility of hosting the matches.

The TNCA has indicated its readiness to accommodate additional fixtures at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, citing the availability of eight prepared pitches.

The KCA has also expressed a strong interest in hosting matches in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chennai is already a confirmed venue for the tournament and is set to host several matches, including a potential Super 8 fixture involving India. Thiruvananthapuram, meanwhile, is not part of the original venue list.