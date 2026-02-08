ICC delegation to meet Mohsin Naqvi to break India-Pakistan deadlock: sources

A high-level International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation is set to meet the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, here today to resolve the ongoing deadlock over the India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, sources revealed.

The much-anticipated fixture between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, widely regarded as one of cricket’s most commercially significant contests, remains uncertain after the Government of Pakistan directed its national team not to take the field against India in Colombo.

The match is scheduled for February 15 and carries massive implications both financially and competitively.

The 20-team tournament has already been clouded by political tensions following Bangladesh’s refusal to play matches in India due to security concerns, a decision that led to their replacement by Scotland.

In response, the Pakistan government barred the national side from participating in the high-profile Group A encounter against co-hosts India.

Pakistan, who opened their campaign with a victory over the Netherlands on February 7, stand to lose two vital points and suffer a significant blow to their net run rate if they forfeit the contest.

According to sources, the ICC delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, is expected to arrive in Lahore around 4pm.

The delegation will hold discussions with PCB leadership and senior officials to explore a possible way forward.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam is also likely to join the meeting, reflecting the broader regional dimensions of the issue.

Sources further indicated that the ICC has tasked Khwaja with convincing PCB leadership to reconsider Pakistan’s stance, with the governing body keen to find a compromise that ensures the blockbuster encounter proceeds as scheduled.

The outcome of the talks could prove pivotal for the tournament and the future handling of politically sensitive fixtures in international cricket.