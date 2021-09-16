ICC honours dog who invaded women’s cricket match

The International Cricket Council has honoured a dog who interrupted a domestic women’s match being played in Ireland.

In a tweet, the cricket council has named “Dazzle The Dog” as “ICC Dog of the Month”.

“We have an additional Player of the Month winner this time,” ICC captioned its picture tweet.

It also shared the funny video of the incident which took place during a T20 fixture between Bready Cricket Club (BCC) and Civil Service North of Ireland Cricket Club (CSNICC).

The commotion started when CSNICC batswoman A. Leckey played a towards third-man.

The animal came into the field while the BCC fielder threw the ball at the wicketkeeper, who attempted a run out by throwing the ball at the stumps but missed.

It went towards Dazzle and the animal grabbed it, before running on the ground.

The dog managed to dodge several players. However, one of the batswomen managed to lure the dog and took the ball from it. It was taken away later.

The video went viral when it got shared by the Twitter account of Ireland Women’s Cricket.

Animal invasions are not something new in the game. There have been instances where games have been stopped for long durations to get the animals carried off from the field.