ICC plans for LA Olympics 2028 qualification system might rule out India vs Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly planning a continental qualification system for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which could potentially rule out the blockbuster India vs Pakistan game.

In an exclusive report on Thursday, ESPNcricinfo reported that the cricket-governing body is set to approve the system to decide the six participating teams in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

According to the publication, the proposal was discussed at the recent Annual General Meeting earlier this month.

Reportedly, the majority of members were in support of the proposal for a continental qualification system for the LA Olympics 2028, while a minority of members were in disagreement.

As per the system, one team from each continent will qualify for the Olympics, based on the rankings on a specified date.

If the system is approved, it will essentially rule out the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash at the world’s biggest multi-sports event.

Apart from Pakistan, Full Members such as New Zealand and Sri Lanka, among others, could miss out on the Olympics.

It is to be noted here that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has allowed cricket’s return to the games after nearly a century.

As per the rules, six teams each in the men’s and women’s categories will contest for medals between July 14 and 29 at the LA Olympics 2028.

While the ICC initially planned to decide qualified teams based on the top six-ranked teams, the latest proposal will change the system.

Based on the new proposal and the current ICC T20 rankings, India, which top the rankings, will qualify from Asia.

That means that an India vs Pakistan game will not be happening at the upcoming LA Olympics 2028.

Australia, the second in the T20 rankings, will qualify from Oceania; England (No. 3) from Europe, and South Africa (No. 5) from Africa.

The ICC will decide between the USA or one of the Caribbean islands for participation in the Olympics, while the sixth team will be decided on a global qualifier.