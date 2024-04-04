ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2024

Two pacers from Ireland and New Zealand respectively are joined by a Sri Lanka all-rounder on the shortlist for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March 2024.

An integral part of the Ireland setup across all formats since he made his international debut in 2019, Mark Adair played a crucial role in his side’s historic Test triumph over Afghanistan in March.

Adair’s incisive work with the ball in the first innings yielded him his maiden five-wicket haul. His 5/39 bowled out Afghanistan for merely 155. He then contributed a gutsy 15 with the willow to ensure Ireland’s lead on the first innings was boosted to 108 runs.

He then went on to pick up the crucial wickets of Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi in the second innings to help dismiss Afghanistan for 218. with Ireland chasing down a modest target of 111 runs to win their first-ever Test match. Adair was the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance in the game. His eight wickets came at an average of just 11.87.

He also picked up three wickets in the ODI series that followed, and five wickets in the subsequent T20I series.

Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Making a return to the Sri Lankan setup for the first time since 2022, Kamindu had a month to remember. He scored 68 runs in the T20I series against Bangladesh. His best performance came in the second T20I, in which he was the top-scorer for his team with 37.

His finest moment, however, came in the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet. Sri Lanka were in dire straits, after being sent into bat on a green wicket, struggling at 57/5 against the home seamers. However, Kamindu joined forces with Dhananjaya de Silva to craft a brilliant 202-run stand for the sixth wicket. Sri Lanka managed to finish at 280 and then bowled out Bangladesh for 188.

Kamindu went one better in the second innings. Arriving in at No.8, he added 173 runs for the seventh wicket with Dhananjaya. He was the last man to be dismissed, with a career-best score of 164, comprising of 16 fours and six sixes.

This helped Sri Lanka set a massive target of 511. They won the Test by 328 runs.

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Seamer Matt Henry showed exceptional red-ball form against a strong Australian side. In the recently concluded Trans-Tasman Trophy in New Zealand, which Australia took 2-0, Henry picked up 17 wickets at an average of 15.7, with two five-wicket hauls to his name. He also scored 101 runs at an average of 25.25.

In the first Test, he was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with 5/70 and 3/36, and also added 42 and 14 with the bat. Though he was unable to stop the Australian charge, his fighting performance gave New Zealand inspiration before the second Test.

Though the Black Caps were bowled out for merely 162 in the first innings in Christchurch, Henry was relentless and dismissed seven Australia batters to keep their lead to 94. An improved display from New Zealand set the tourists a target of 279.

Henry then joined forces with youngster Ben Sears to leave Australia reeling at 34/4. Brilliant knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey eventually saw the tourists home, but Henry remained the standout performer through the series. He eventually took home the Player of the Series award.