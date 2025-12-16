Pakistan missing from ICC T20 World Cup 2026 trophy tour

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday launched the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 trophy tour over Adam’s Bridge — a symbolic gateway linking the two co-hosts, India and Sri Lanka.

The trophy tour was launched in an animated way, with a two-seater paramotor lifting the trophy against the dramatic backdrop of India’s southern coastline.

“Adam’s Bridge is culturally revered as Ram Setu in India, while also serving as a symbolic gateway linking the two co-hosts, India and Sri Lanka,” ICC wrote in a press release.

The silverware will travel across Asia, including India, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, Nepal, Bahrain, and Mongolia, allowing the fans to get a closer look with campus visits, fan meets, public activations, and cricket carnivals.

“In a unique initiative, the trophy will also be taken to schools and colleges associated with players set to participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, offering young fans an inspiring, once-in-a-lifetime connection to the global stage,” the press release added.

Moreover, the trophy will be displayed at major T20 leagues as well as selective bilateral series, an initiative aimed at building up the tournament across formats and geographies.

For those unaware, the 10th edition of the mega event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with the tournament slated to run from February 7 to March 8 next year.

The event will feature 20 teams, divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Eight stage.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener will be played between Pakistan and the Netherlands, with hosts and the reigning champions India taking on the USA later in the day in Mumbai.