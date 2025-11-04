ICC punishes Pakistan cricketers, India get relief after Asia Cup controversy

DUBAI: Questions have been raised over the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) impartiality following its disciplinary action against Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf, who was suspended for two One-Day International (ODI) matches for violating its Code of Conduct, ARY News reported.

The ICC imposed a 30% fine on his match fee and awarded him four cumulative demerit points, which resulted in a two-match suspension.

Under the ICC penalty, Haris Rauf will miss the first and second ODI against South Africa.

On the other hand, Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who sparked a political controversy by making disputed political comments after the first Asia Cup encounter between the two arch-rivals, was penalized a 30% match fee fine and received two demerit points.

The ICC also awarded one demerit point to Sahibzada Farhan and issued a warning for his celebration (mimicking a firing shot from his bat) after scoring his half-century against India in one of the Asia Cup matches.

The cricket body was criticized for neglecting an alleged obscene gesture by Indian player Arshdeep Singh during the match against Pakistan, an action the ICC later deemed not a breach of the code of conduct.

According to the deatils, the ICC today confirmed the outcomes of several Code of Conduct proceedings arising from matches played during the ICC Asia Cup 2025.

The hearings were conducted by members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees following incidents in the matches between India and Pakistan on 14, 21 and 28 September.

14 September 2025 – India vs. Pakistan

Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson:

Suryakumar Yadav (India) was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points.

S. Farhan (Pakistan) was found guilty of the same offence and was issued an official warning, receiving one demerit point.

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was also found guilty of the same offence and fined 30 per cent of his match fee, resulting in two demerit points.

21 September 2025 – India vs. Pakistan

Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft:

Arshdeep Singh (India) was found not guilty of an alleged breach of Article 2.6, which pertains to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting, and therefore no sanction was imposed.

28 September 2025 – Final, India vs. Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah (India) accepted a charge under Article 2.21 for conduct that brings the game into disrepute and the proposed sanction of an official warning, which resulted in one demerit point. As he accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was required.

Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points.

This takes Rauf’s total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulting in two suspension points under the ICC’s disciplinary framework. In accordance with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan’s ODI games against South Africa on 4 and 6 November 2025.