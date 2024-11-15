ICC ‘seeks’ reasons from India over refusal to play Champions Trophy in Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has requested written reasons from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding its refusal to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the ICC has asked the BCCI to provide solid reasons for its decision, which must align with the organization’s rules and regulations. If the explanations are deemed unsatisfactory, the ICC may direct India to participate in the tournament.

Sources revealed that India’s absence could result in a staggering financial loss for the ICC, estimated at $500 million. Moreover, the absence of highly-anticipated Indo-Pak matches could lead to an additional $100 million loss.

The development came amid uncertainty regarding the schedule of the tournament after the Indian government refused to send its team to Pakistan for the event.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) was set to release the schedule earlier this week, however, the ambiguity regarding India’s travel plans to Pakistan resulted in a delay in the announcement of the schedule.

It is to be noted here that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the ICC on November 9 that India would not travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Reports said that the Pakistan Cricket Board communicated its concerns to the International Cricket Council after India’s decision.

In its letter, the PCB informed the ICC of the Pakistani government’s firm stance on the matter while seeking clarification on BCCI’s refusal to tour Pakistan.

It’s worth mentioning here that India has not visited Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup because of the ongoing political unrest between the two neighbours.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has visited India four times in the previous sixteen years. They most recently visited for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 last year.