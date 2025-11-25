ICC T20 World Cup schedule announced

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from February to March 2026, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with Rohit Sharma assuming the responsibilities as its ambassador.

“I am pleased to announce that the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy winning captain Rohit Sharma will be the brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026,” said ICC President Jay Shah.

Rohit was prolific for India in T20Is, finishing with 4231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike-rate of 140.89.

He is one of the few players to have been part of two successful Men’s T20 World Cup campaigns, the first of which came in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, while the latter came in the latest edition of the tournament in 2024.

He announced his retirement from the shortest format following India’s triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup, which broke the 11-year drought of ICC trophies for the senior Men’s side.

The schedule for ICC Men’s @T20WorldCup 2026 is here! 📅 The matches and groups were unveiled at a gala event in Mumbai led by ICC Chairman @JayShah, and with new tournament ambassador @ImRo45 and Indian team captains @surya_14kumar and Harmanpreet Kaur in attendance. ✍️:… pic.twitter.com/fsjESpJPlE — ICC (@ICC) November 25, 2025

Speaking about being named the tournament ambassador, Rohit said, It is great to have the tournament back in India and for me to be associated once again with the tournament, this time in a new capacity as the Brand Ambassador.

“I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India’s hospitality while taking back a lot of memories.”

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played from 7 February-8 March, 2026.

“I would like to thank ICC for this honour to be an ambassador of an ICC event,” said Rohit Sharma.

“I was told by somebody that while playing, nobody has been announced as an ICC ambassador. Its a great privilege for me. Hopefully, we can create another magic like last year. It’s a huge task to win an ICC trophy,” says Rohit Sharma.

“I know how desperate we were to win that trophy. It feels good as you can see the amount of happiness that spreads with the sport that we play. It will be a little different to witness matches, but I am getting used to it.”

T20 World Cup Groups:

Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

