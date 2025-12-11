ICC T20 World Cup tickets go on sale

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the opening of ticket sales for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with sales set to go live later today.

According to ICC, the sale of the historic low-priced tickets will begin at 6:15 pm PKT.

“Sales will begin at 18h45 IST with prices starting at just ₹100 (approximately $1.11) at some venues in India and LKR1000 (approximately $3.26) in Sri Lanka,” the cricket governing body said.

As per the press release, the ticket prices for Phase I in India start at ₹100 (approximately $1.11), whereas the prices for Phase I in Sri Lanka start at LKR1000 (approximately $3.26).

Following the announcement, ICC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Sanjog Gupta revealed the reason behind the low prices while emphasizing the fans.

“Phase I of ticket sales is an important milestone in our journey towards delivering the most accessible and global ICC event ever staged,” he said.

“Our vision for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is clear: every fan, regardless of background, geography or financial means, should have the chance to access an in-stadia experience of world-class marquee cricket,” the CEO added.

It is worth mentioning that ICC has yet to reveal the categories, price structure, and further details regarding ticket sales, which are likely to be revealed in due course.

For those unaware, the 10th edition of the mega event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with the tournament slated to run from February 7 to March 8 next year.

The event will feature 20 teams, which are segregated into four groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing into the Super Eight stage.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener will be played between Pakistan and the Netherlands, with hosts and the reigning champions India taking on the USA later in the day in Mumbai.