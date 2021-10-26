T20 World Cup: Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match on big screens

After a historic win against India, Pakistan is all set to take on New Zealand in their Super 12 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Ground this evening.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has announced that big screens will be installed at Karachi’s Hill Park and Safari Park for people to “come, enjoy and cheer for our Pakistani team.”

“Hoping & praying for a great game of cricket with Pakistan winning Insha’Allah,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, Pakistan trounced arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in their opening match of T20 World Cup 2021 with skipper Babar Azam leading the green shirts from the front.

It was the first time that Pakistan beat India in a world cup match. The Green Shirts did so in an emphatic fashion by registering a 10-wicket win thanks to a three-wicket haul by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and captain Babar Azam and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan put the icing on the cake with their half-centuries and a recording setting 152-run partnership.

