ICC to review T20 World Cup 2024 conduct in USA

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formed a three-member panel to review the conduct of the T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosted by the United States of America (USA) and West Indies.

The development came during ICC’s annual conference in Colombo, where it also put USA Cricket on notice to comply with its membership rules on governance just weeks after the T20 World Cup 2024.

The formation of the panel came after reports said that the cricket-governing body incurred loses to the tune of $20 million for hosting the event in the USA.

“The ICC Board confirmed that there will be a review into the delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This will be overseen by three directors, Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja who will report back to the Board later in the year,” ICC said in a statement.

Additionally, the USA and Chile Cricket have been put on a 12-month notice to comply with its rules on governance.

“Neither Member is considered to have in place a fit for purpose detailed governance and administrative structure and systems,” the ICC said in a statement after its annual conference in Colombo, adding that both had 12 months “to rectify their current non-compliance”.

It is pertinent to mention that USA hosted the majority of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a few games played in West Indies.

The high-profile group game between Pakistan and India was also played in New York.

Reports said that the USA is a relatively new market for cricket which posed significant logistical and infrastructural challenges.

Additionally, additional expenses were incurred for organising cricket matches on venues not equipped for the game, lower-than-expected attendance and lack of revenue from local sponsorships played a major role in the financial loses.