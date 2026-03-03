ICC unveils match officials for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the match officials for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with experienced names entrusted with overseeing the two high-stakes encounters in Kolkata and Mumbai.

The first semi-final, set to be played on Wednesday, March 4, at Eden Gardens, will see South Africa take on New Zealand.

Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf have been appointed as the on-field umpires for the contest.

Illingworth brings semi-final experience, having stood in South Africa’s last-four clash against Afghanistan in the previous edition.

Wharf, meanwhile, officiated New Zealand’s group-stage victory over Afghanistan earlier in the ongoing tournament.

Nitin Menon will serve as the third umpire, with Rod Tucker named as the fourth umpire. Former India pacer Javagal Srinath has been assigned the role of match referee for the Kolkata fixture.

The second semi-final, scheduled for Thursday, March 5, in Mumbai, will feature a blockbuster meeting between India and England.

Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker will take charge as the on-field umpires.

Notably, Gaffaney also officiated when India and England met at the same stage during the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Paleker has already overseen two of England’s matches in this year’s competition, in addition to India’s win over the Netherlands.

Adrian Holdstock has been appointed as the third umpire in Mumbai, while Paul Reiffel will act as the fourth umpire. Andy Pycroft will perform match referee duties.