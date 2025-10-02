ICC Women’s CWC: Bangladesh on top as Pakistan lose early wickets

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in their opening match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign on Thursday in Colombo.

Pakistan qualified for the event after maintaining a 100 per cent win record in the world cup qualifier held in Lahore earlier this year.

Before the tournament, they featured in a three-match ODI series in Lahore against South Africa, which the latter won 2-1.

Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

It is 32 degree Celsius out there, and very hot and humid, said Alan Wilkins.

Russel Arnold chimes in, saying you can hit through the line. Later on, it will not slow down and will not take turn, because of how hard it is and because of the grass on the track. Pakistan have done the right thing.

“Don’t target 300, but par score is 260-265, even though there may be a bit of dew later on,” he added.

Teams

Bangladesh: Farqana Hoque, 2 Rubya Haider, 3 Sharmin Akhter, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), 5 Sobhana Mostary, 6 Shorna Akter, 7 Fahima Khatun, 8 Nahida Akter, 9 Rabeya Khan, 10 Marufa Akter, 11 Nishita Akter

Pakistan: 1 Muneeba Ali, 2 Omaima Sohail, 3 Sidra Amin, 4 Aliya Riaz, 5 Natalia Pervaiz, 6 Fatima Sana, 7 Sidra Nawaz, 8 Rameen Shamim, 9 Nashra Sandhu, 10 Diana Baig, 11 Sadia Iqbal