ICC Women’s CWC: Pakistan opt to bowl against Australia

Pakistan women’s captain Fatima Sana has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in their third match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.

Pakistan are yet to go off the mark in the tournament, having played two games against Bangladesh and India and lost both.

Meanwhile, Australia have won one and lost one in the tournament so far.

For Pakistan, Aliya Riaz is out, Eyman Fatima comes in. Sana said that they need big partnerships while batting and hopes her batters can do so.

Two changes for Australia – Wareham and Schutt come in, with Brown and one more player missing out.

A defeat in today’s game would dent Pakistan chances of qualifying for the semis.

Teams

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (capt), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal