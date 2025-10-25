Australian women players harassed in India

Two Australian women’s cricketers were harassed by a motorcyclist in India’s Indore as they were walking to a café, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Saturday.

The incident took place ahead of their final Women’s World Cup league match against South Africa.

“Two players were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a café,” CA stated, adding that police were promptly notified and are handling the case.

The incident took place on Thursday morning, a day after Australia’s win over England.

“The matter was reported by team security to police who are handling the matter.”

The additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) in Indore Rajesh Dandotiya told BBC that the accused was following the players for some distance and kept passing lewd remarks.

“He then moved his motorcycle closer… making inappropriate physical contact. The accused was identified through CCTV footage and arrested.”