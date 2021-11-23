Ice cream bowl explodes in the kid’s face, injures him badly

A ball-shaped ice cream container found by a minor boy, in an Indian city, exploded in his hands as he began playing with it. The incident injured the little boy.

According to the local media that reported the event, none of the children playing alongside the victim was injured.

However, this that blew up in the 12-year-old’s hands was not the only explosive found at the spot. The police said two other unexploded ice-cream balls were found at the spot.

An official added that the scientific analysis of their contents was being conducted to learn what really happened and to get the lead on the incident.

Police said they were investigating to find where the bombs came from and who put them in the ice-cream containers.

VIRAL: Man goes to unimaginable lengths to become ‘Black Alien’

According to the police, the children were playing cricket when their ball fell into the adjacent property.

While searching for their ball, the children found three ice-cream balls lying there and they picked them up.

One of the balls exploded when the 12-year-old boy threw it while playing, police said.

This is the second such incident reported from the Kannur district this year. Earlier in May, two children were injured in a similar blast.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!