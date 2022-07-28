ICT exports rise by $52 million in June

The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) exports of the country went up to $2.616 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22 while the exports in June increased by $52 million, the IT ministry told.

According to the IT ministry, the ICT exports of the country went up by $52 million in June in comparison to May 2022. The rate of increase of ICT exports was 24.1%, it added.

According to the ministry data, the exports in the fiscal year 2020-21 were $2.108 billion. ICT exports in June 2022 were $235 million, which went up to $287 million.

Earlier in January 2022, the Federal Minister for Information Amin ul Haque said that Pakistan ICT exports have witnessed an over 35 per cent increase during the first half of the fiscal year 2021-22.

The IT minister said that the exports reached US$1.3 billion during the six months from July to December 2021 against Rs959 million exports during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

“December 2021 saw a 28.72 % increase in the ICT exports after it reached over US$251 million as compared to US$195 million exports in December 2020,” Amin ul Haque said and added that December also witnessed an increase by US$30 million from November 2021.

