Iddat case: PTI announces to challenge dismissal of pleas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to challenge the dismissal of pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in iddat case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to newsmen, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan said the party reserves the right to challenge the verdict.

“We will move to court against the dismissal of the pleas.”

Earlier in the day, a district and sessions court in Islamabad rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi pleas seeking suspension of their sentences in the iddat case.

Read more: Iddat case: Court rejects PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s pleas to suspend sentence

Additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Afzal Majoka announced the verdict, which had been reserved on Tuesday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), earlier this month, had ordered the session court to announce the verdict on Bushra Bibi’s plea seeking suspension of conviction in Nikah case within 10 days.

Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the conviction in Nikah case where they were sentenced to seven years in jail and Rs500,000 fines each on the couple.