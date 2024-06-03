Iddat case set for fresh hearing on June 25

ISLAMABAD: The appeal of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat Nikkah case was fixed for a fresh hearing after Islamabad High Court (IHC) transferred the case on Sessions Court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand’s request, ARY News reported on Monday.

On May 29, Judge Arjumand, who heard the appeals, wrote a letter to the IHC registrar after the complainant, Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi’s former husband, expressed no confidence in him – making it inappropriate for him to decide the matter.

The judge noted that a previous application of no confidence had already been dismissed, and this was the second time Maneka had shown no trust in him. Therefore, he requested that the matter be transferred to another court.

Judge Arjumand also mentioned in the letter that Maneka and his lawyer had previously attempted to stall the hearings. He suggested that a time frame for completing the case should be set.

During the last hearing, Khawar Maneka launched verbal attacks on Imran Khan, infuriating PTI supporters, including lawyers, who then assaulted the former outside the courtroom.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal will now hear the appeals of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on June 25.

The court has issued notices to the parties, seeking arguments on the appeals.

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.

Sentence

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ iddat case.

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.