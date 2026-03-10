Israeli prime minister’s brother Iddo Netanyahu death rumours spread online

TEL AVIV: Social media claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother, Iddo Netanyahu, was killed in an Iranian missile strike on the Netanyahu family home have been debunked.

At least one person was killed and two others seriously wounded by an Iranian missile equipped with a cluster warhead fired at central Israel—the seventh salvo since midnight, as Tehran continued attacks on Israel and Gulf nations. An eighth salvo was reported in the late afternoon, according to the Times of Israel.

The cluster warhead struck at least six sites across central Israel, including Yehud, Or Yehuda, Holon, and Bat Yam. One man was killed and another critically wounded at a construction site in Yehud, while a third person was seriously injured in Or Yehuda, according to medical officials.

Meanwhile, a viral video circulating online purportedly showed a house fire that allegedly killed Iddo Netanyahu. However, a fact check by Lead Stories confirmed the report was false.

The video, according to Lead Stories, was uploaded weeks before the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, 2026. Reverse image searches traced the footage to a February 9 Facebook post by a photographer from the Atlantic County Firefighters’ Association.

Local reporting from WPG Talk Radio also verified that the fire occurred in New Jersey, providing details about the damaged property. The Arabic text superimposed on the video falsely claimed, “the house of Netanyahu is burning.”

No credible reports from major news outlets between February 28 and March 9, 2026, indicate that Iddo Netanyahu was killed.