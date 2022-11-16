IDEAS-2022 enters second day

KARACHI: The 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-2022 continues on the second consecutive day today (Wednesday) at the EXPO centre in Karachi.

As Pakistan’s biggest defence exhibition entered into its second day, a large number of national and international visitors arrived at the Expo centre.

The modern defence artillery has been showcased including armed vehicles, missiles, tanks and fighter jets in nine halls of the Expo centre, Karachi. The IDEAS-2022 has surpassed all the previous records in terms of attendance and booking, as 522 diplomats from 52 countries and 285 delegations from 64 countries have participated in IDEAS-2022.

The visitors are showing keen interest in the sophisticated fighter jet JF-17 Thunder, Al-Khalid tank, the indigenously developed anti-ship cruise missile ‘Harba’ and other potent weapons.

Furthermore, a separate hall has been allotted especially for Kashmir in IDEAS-2022.

The four-day International Defence Exhibition will continue till November 18.

The four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-2022 kicked off in Karachi on Tuesday under strict security measures.

Defence Export Promotion Organization has arranged the exhibition, which brings together defence industries from across the globe to showcase their latest technological innovations.

A large number of senior civil and military delegations and trade visitors attended the exhibition.

Traffic plan

Meanwhile, a traffic plan has been issued for the IDEAS-22, according to which Sir Shah Sulaiman Road will remain closed from 7 am to 6 pm during the exhibition and only vehicles with permits will be allowed to enter the expo centre.

Traffic coming from Shariah Faisal, Nursery will not be allowed to proceed to the expo beyond the stadium.

Traffic coming from Karsaz, Drigh Road, and Sharah-e-Faisal will move to NIPA from Millenium Mall. Traffic from Rashid Minhas Road will not be allowed to go to Dalmia Road via the stadium.

Apart from this, NIPA, Drigh Road to Sharah-e-Faisal to Safora and Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Gothwala Road will remain open. Heavy and commercial traffic will not be allowed from NIPA to People’s Chowrangi.

