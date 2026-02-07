Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to hold IDEAS 2026 space launch in Pakistan

Islamabad: It has been announced that the space launch of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2026 under the defence cooperation between the two countries will be held in Pakistan in November 2026, marking a new milestone in defence cooperation between the two countries.

The announcement reflects a further strengthening of strategic defence ties between Islamabad and Riyadh.

The World Defence Show 2026 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh from 8 to 12 February. The event will bring together defence manufacturers and officials from around the world to showcase advanced military technologies and weapon systems.

The space launch of IDEAS at the World Defense Show will underscore the commitment of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to technology transfer, industrial partnerships and long-term collaboration in the defence sector.

Pakistan’s Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) has played a key to further strengthening the defense prestige of Pakistan, and contributing to the country’s growing profile in the global defence industry.

Pakistani astronauts shortlisted for China’s space mission

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has achieved a major milestone in the country’s Human Spaceflight Programme with the successful completion of the secondary phase of astronaut candidate selection, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.