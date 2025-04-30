Here’s how to identify authenticity of gold; step-by-step guide

As gold prices have hit huge historic highs, fears about fake gold have also risen. To help buyers know the real or fake identification of gold, senior jeweller Sufyan Zindani shared valuable insights on ARY Digital’s Good Morning Pakistan.



Gold Markings and Purity Indicators

Regarding the identification of Gold, Sufyan Zindani clarified that genuine gold often has gold patterns which indicate its purity level, like 21-karat or 18-karat gold.

However, if such markings or patterns are not available, jewellers use traditional and manual methods of testing to confirm authenticity.

Acid and Stone Testing Method

One of the most authentic ways to test the purity of gold is by the acid and stone method. Sufyan Zindani defined how gold is scrubbed against a special stone, using the application of acid drops:

If the gold retains its golden colour, it is 21-karat gold.

If the gold mark disappears after acid application, it is 12-karat gold.

If the colour fades slightly after rubbing, it is 18-karat gold.

Gold-Plated Jewellery and Counterfeit Detection

Sufyan Zindani emphasised the trend of gold-plated jewellery that is in trend, in which the silver or artificial metals are given a coating of thin layer of gold. He highlighted that professional jewellers know the process to identify gold-plated items by special testing.

Live Demonstration of Gold Testing

Providing additional clarity, Sufyan Zindani showed a live demo of gold testing methods, helping viewers comprehend how to have identification of gold, whether it is authentic or not, before making purchases.

As gold prices are going skyrocket, buyers have to train themselves with basic identification methods to make sure about the authenticity and value of their purchases.

Understanding purity tests, hallmark verification, and distinguishing genuine gold from imitations safeguards investments and prevents costly mistakes.

In a market where every gram carries significant worth, knowledge becomes the key to securing trustworthy transactions.