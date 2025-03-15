IED blast on police mobile injures three cops in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: In yet another terror incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least three cops sustained injuries in IED blast targeting police mobile in Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the blast occurred in the jurisdiction of Dadiwala police station, injuring three cops and severely damaging the police mobile vehicle.

The police officials stated that in the exchange of firing at one terrorist was gunned down, whereas his motorcycle and ammunition was also confiscated.

The injured cops have been rushed to the nearby hospital, police spokesperson added.

Earlier, a terrorist attack on a security check post in Jandola was thwarted by security forces, resulting in the deaths of 10 terrorists.

According to security sources, the attack was repelled timely and effectively by Pakistan Army. whereas one of the terrorists detonated himself at the gate during the attack.

In a separate incident, a group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians. The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track and then took over around 400 passengers including women and children hostage.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffer Express were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives.

According to DG ISPR, the operation was carried out in phases, with all terrorists eliminated.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif stated that the operation was successful, with no hostages suffering harm, adding that area checks are still ongoing, and the train is being inspected by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).