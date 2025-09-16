IESCO crackdown, nabs nearly 5,929 power thieves

In a major crackdown against power theft, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has apprehended 5,929 power thieves and imposed fines totaling Rs. 503.4 million. The campaign, carried out in coordination with the police, also led to the arrest of 2,950 individuals.

According to the IESCO Chief Executive Engineer, Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, the anti-theft drive launched in 2023 under the directives of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), has checked over 2.8 million electricity meters across all consumer categories.

He highlighted that IESCO is taking stern measures against the “curse of power theft,” noting all formations are actively participating to eliminate power theft from the IESCO region.

Ch. Khalid Mahmood warned that there is “no space for power thieves in IESCO’s region,” terming electricity theft both a sin and a national crime that undermines the country’s prosperity and economy.

Mahmood lauded the tireless efforts of IESCO’s operations, metering, testing, and surveillance teams, urging them to continue the campaign with commitment and without yielding to any pressure.

Appealing to the public, the IESCO chief requested customers to support the campaign by reporting any electricity theft to their respective Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), helpline 118, or the Central Complaint and Monitoring Cell at 051-9252933.