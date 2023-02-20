IESCO issues final notices to govt institutes for payment of electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued final notices to different government institutes to clear their outstanding electricity bills, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, several government institutes were asked to pay their pending bills.

The parliament lodges have outstanding electricity bills worth Rs 11 crore 20 lac, Prime minister seceterait has Rs 8 crore 40 lac, interior ministry have to clear outstanding bills worth Rs 8 crore 30 lac.

The CDA, Pak seceteriat and Cantt seceteriat have to pay Rs 2 billion 88 crore, Rs 68 crore 90 lac and Rs 7 crore 90 lac respectively.

Read more: IESCO WEAVES FUEL ADJUSTMENT CHARGES ON AUGUST BILLS

The other government institutes who have to clear the outstanding electricity bills includes WASA, railway ministry, federal police and ministry for planning who have to pay Rs 44 crore 60 lac, Rs 14 crore 70 lac, Rs 14 crore 60 lac and Rs 1 crore 20 lac.

Furthermore, the IESCO will disconnect the electricity of these institutes failed to clear their outstanding electricity bills.

Earlier last year, Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO) announced to weave off fuel adjustment charges on consumers using under 300 units, ARY News reported.

Comments