Power Outage scheduled in these areas of Islamabad on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Electricity supply will be suspended in several areas of the Islamabad region on Saturday due to maintenance and development work, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a power suspension programme.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, in Rawalpindi Cantt. Circle, electricity will remain suspended from 06:00 am to 11:00 am in Dk. Farman Ali and Tipu Road feeders.

In Attock Circle, power will remain suspended from 07:00 am to 12:00 pm in Fawara Chowk, Tanaza Dam, Gul Muhammad, Gagan, Laniwala, City-II, Sajjad Shaheed and Nescom feeders.

Power supply from Khan Abad, Small Industrial Estate, Pour Miana, Lala Rukh, Gudwal-I, Gudwal-II, Garhi Afghan, Shahia and Munir Abad feeders will remain suspended from 06:00 am to 02:00 pm.

Similarly, in GSO Circle, power supply from 08:00 am to 06:00 pm, 132-KV Chakwal- Bhagwal- Talagang, 132KV Kahuta City- Palandri and from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm in 132KV T/L new Wah Bahter More, and surrounding areas will remain closed.

IESCO apologised for the inconvenience and said electricity may be restored earlier than scheduled if work is completed ahead of time.

IESCO crackdown, nabs nearly 5,929 power thieves

In a major crackdown against power theft, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has apprehended 5,929 power thieves and imposed fines totaling Rs. 503.4 million. The campaign, carried out in coordination with the police, also led to the arrest of 2,950 individuals.