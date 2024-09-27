IESCO single phase electricity meter fee update – September 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO) provides power services to Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, and Islamabad.

For those constructing new homes within IESCO’s jurisdiction, a lump sum fee package starting at Rs 8,500 is available for new electricity connections.

Steps for Single Phase IESCO Meter Connection:

Step 1: Collect five copies of the Application and Agreement (A&A) form, along with the Abridged Conditions of Supply, from IESCO’s Subdivisional Offices or Customer Service Centers.

Step 2: Complete all five copies of the A&A form and submit them with the following documents:

Property ownership proof (e.g., registry).

Consumer electricity bill of a neighboring property.

Wiring test report (for non-domestic connections).

Affidavit stating no prior connection at the premises.

Photocopy of the owner’s national identity card.

Photocopy of witness’s national identity card.

“No Objection Certificate” from the landlord (if the applicant is a tenant).

Installation Time Frame:

Urban areas: Approx. 35 days.

Rural areas: Approx. 45 days.

IESCO New Electricity Connection Fee:

Up to 20 meters service line: Rs8,500.

Above 20 meters and up to 30 meters: Rs10,500.

Following is complete fee structure: