web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

IESCO single phase electricity meter fee update – September 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO) provides power services to Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, and Islamabad.

For those constructing new homes within IESCO’s jurisdiction, a lump sum fee package starting at Rs 8,500 is available for new electricity connections.

Steps for Single Phase IESCO Meter Connection:

  • Step 1: Collect five copies of the Application and Agreement (A&A) form, along with the Abridged Conditions of Supply, from IESCO’s Subdivisional Offices or Customer Service Centers.
  • Step 2: Complete all five copies of the A&A form and submit them with the following documents:
  • Property ownership proof (e.g., registry).
  • Consumer electricity bill of a neighboring property.
  • Wiring test report (for non-domestic connections).
  • Affidavit stating no prior connection at the premises.
  • Photocopy of the owner’s national identity card.
  • Photocopy of witness’s national identity card.
  • “No Objection Certificate” from the landlord (if the applicant is a tenant).

Installation Time Frame:

Urban areas: Approx. 35 days.

Rural areas: Approx. 45 days.

IESCO New Electricity Connection Fee:

Up to 20 meters service line: Rs8,500.

Above 20 meters and up to 30 meters: Rs10,500.

Following is complete fee structure:

IESCO, single phase, electricity meter, fee update, September 2024

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.