IESCO single phase electricity meter fee update – September 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO) provides power services to Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, and Islamabad.
For those constructing new homes within IESCO’s jurisdiction, a lump sum fee package starting at Rs 8,500 is available for new electricity connections.
Steps for Single Phase IESCO Meter Connection:
- Step 1: Collect five copies of the Application and Agreement (A&A) form, along with the Abridged Conditions of Supply, from IESCO’s Subdivisional Offices or Customer Service Centers.
- Step 2: Complete all five copies of the A&A form and submit them with the following documents:
- Property ownership proof (e.g., registry).
- Consumer electricity bill of a neighboring property.
- Wiring test report (for non-domestic connections).
- Affidavit stating no prior connection at the premises.
- Photocopy of the owner’s national identity card.
- Photocopy of witness’s national identity card.
- “No Objection Certificate” from the landlord (if the applicant is a tenant).
Installation Time Frame:
Urban areas: Approx. 35 days.
Rural areas: Approx. 45 days.
IESCO New Electricity Connection Fee:
Up to 20 meters service line: Rs8,500.
Above 20 meters and up to 30 meters: Rs10,500.
Following is complete fee structure: