IESCO to discontinue bill payment facility at post offices

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has decided to discontinue the facility of bill payments at post offices, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

From July 1, 2025, electricity bills will no longer be accepted at post offices, sources confirmed. IESCO has formally informed the Pakistan Post about the decision.

The decision is aimed at digitising the bill collection system to enhance efficiency and streamlining the operations, according to IESCO officials.

Earlier, the Power Division has categorically denied reports circulating on social media claiming that the government had imposed a ban on installing more than one electricity meter in a single residential unit.

For the past few days, misleading claims have been circulating on social media platforms, claiming that the government has banned the installation of two electricity meters in one household. The reports caused unnecessary confusion and concern among the public.

In an official statement issued on X, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy’s Power Division clarified that the reports suggesting a restriction on multiple electricity meters are entirely baseless and misleading, and that there is no such ban in place.

“Obtaining a second electricity meter is allowed under existing regulations, and eligible applicants may apply as per the legal procedure,” the spokesperson added.