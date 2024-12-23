If PTI founder is to be released then put govt in jail, says Javed Latif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (N) senior leader Javed Latif has said that if PTI founder Imran Khan is to be released then put the current government in jail.

While Speaking to the ARY News programme “KHABAR Muhammad Malick Kay Saath”, Javed Latif said that talks between the government and PTI will either be completely successful or end in failure.

He also acknowledged international pressure regarding PTI but questioned the motives behind it.

Javed Latif said there is no such thing as a free lunch and international powers must have some interest in securing Imran Khan’s release, adding that time will tell what Imran Khan will give in return to the international establishment.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan claimed that the establishment is indirectly engaging in negotiations with PTI.

The negotiations between the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) commenced today.

While Speaking to the ARY News programme “KHABAR Muhammad Malick Kay Saath”, Raoof Hasan shared some details about the talks.

He said that PTI has presented two key demands – the release of all the political prisoners including founder PTI Imran Khan and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

Hasan clarified that these talks are not with the government, but rather with the establishment, which he believes holds the actual power.

Raoof Hasan stressed that the establishment is behind the scenes in talks with PTI.