If PTI leaders don't want to fight for Founder, they keep a side: Aleema Khan

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan has said that no party leader has said that we are creating hurdles in PTI Founder’s medical treatment.

Talking here the party Founder’s sister said that “this is being said by Mohsin Naqvi and Tarar”.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi earlier addressing the controversy surrounding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s health, accusing the party and his sister, Aleema Khan, of politicizing the matter.

Aleema Khan has said that if the party’s leadership don’t want to fight for the Founder, they should keep a side. “The party leaders, which could not dare to say anything to Imran Khan, they are targeting his family,” Aleema Khan alleged.

PTI founder’s sister said that the message of the resignation of Gandapur was not conveyed by us. “When they say anything to us, they actually express their fury against the party’s founder”.

“Shandana Gulzar’s utterances have nothing to do with us, we will continue our fight for our brother,” Imran Khan’s sister said.