‘Iftari with Lala’: Shaheen Shah Afridi shares new picture with father-in-law

Pakistan Cricket Team’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was recently invited for Iftar at his in-laws, he shared a picture with his father-in-law and former skipper of National team Shahid Afridi from the same.

Turning to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, Shaheen shared a picture clicked at his in-laws, the celebrated cricketer Shahid Afridi’s home during a recent Iftar. “Iftari with Lala,” read the caption on the snap, which sees both the cricketers with the youngest daughter of latter Arwa as they all raised their hands to pray before breaking the fast.

The picture accumulated over 137,000 hearts on the photo and video sharing site, as a number of social users took to the comments section of posts to hail the ‘Afridis’. “The Afridi Era Continues,” read one of the many compliments. Another Instagrammer termed the sportsmen as ‘A legend’ and ‘A legend in making’.

Moreover, several fans of Shaheen Shah Afridi took this chance to tease the cricketer regarding the absence of his fiancé in the picture.

It is pertinent to mention that Afridi had quite a celebratory year in his cricket career, as he was named ‘ICC Player of the year for 2021’ winning the ‘Sir Garfield Sobers’ Trophy.

Moreover, Shaheen led his team ‘Lahore Qalandars’ to the maiden PSL victory this year.

For those unversed, Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi last year, as confirmed by both the families.

