Iftekhar Shalwani offloaded at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has offloaded federal secretary housing and former commissioner Karachi Iftekhar Shalwani at Jinnah airport, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

As per details, the federal secretary was travelling on a foreign visit to Italy and he had no NOC for travelling abroad, sources added.

Sources within FIA said that Iftikhar Shalwani was offloaded from the plane and was stopped from going abroad as he has no NOC.

Earlier in separate event, the Immigration authorities offloaded Journalist Imran Riaz Khan from a plane, terming his inclusion on the blacklist.

Imran Riaz was offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight by immigration authorities. Imran Riaz returned to his residence after being offloaded from the plane.

