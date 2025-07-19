Pakistani climber Iftikhar Sadpara dies, foreign climbers injured in K2 avalanche

ISLAMABAD: An avalanche struck Camp 1 on K2, the world’s second-highest peak on Friday (July 18) at approximately 2:30 PM, resulting in the tragic death of a local climber and minor injuries to a foreign mountaineer, ARY News reported quoting the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP).

The avalanche occurred around 500 meters above the base camp, catching four climbers in its path. Two managed to return safely to the Advance Base Camp, while one foreign climber suffered minor injuries.

Local climber Iftikhar Hussain, a resident of Sadpara, Skardu, lost his life in the incident. His body was recovered and brought down to the base camp.

Following the incident, the expedition outfitter submitted a formal request to Major General Irfan Arshad President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan and Askari Aviation for a mercy helicopter operation to repatriate the deceased. The request was approved on humanitarian grounds and the climber’s body was airlifted to Skardu.

Irfan Arshad extended his condolences to the bereaved family, friends and the mountaineering community, assuring them of full support in this time of sorrow.

Senior Vice President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Karrar Haidri also expressed grief over the loss and paid tribute to Iftikhar Hussain’s commitment and contributions to the sport of mountaineering.

In June 2024, one of two Japanese climbers was found dead and his body recovered from a mountain in northern Pakistan.

Ryuseki Hiraoka and Atsushi Taaguchi were attempting to summit the 7,027-metre (23,054-foot) Spantik mountain in the Karakoram range before they went missing.

“The dead body of a Japanese climber was found, and a search ongoing for the second climber,” Wali Ullah Falahi, the Shigar district deputy commissioner, told AFP.

The body was found 300 metres (984 feet) below Camp 3, he said, set at around 6,200 metres (20,341 feet) from where climbers prepare for the final summit.

