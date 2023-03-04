IG Balochistan suspends 68 police officers over defying orders

QUETTA: The Inspector General (IG) Balochistan has suspended 68 police officers over defying order, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the suspended officers includes 4 SHOs, CIA in-charge, 48 Sub-inspectors, 2 ASIs and police personnel.

The police officers were earlier transferred to police training college Sardaryab road but they were suspended after the orders were not implemented.

Earlier, four people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in a blast that took place inside the Rakhni market in Balochistan’s Barkhan.

Barkhan Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Najeeb Pandarani confirmed that four people had been killed as a result of a blast in Barkhan.

According to police, the explosive material was apparently planted in a motorcycle which blew up through a remote-controlled device.

