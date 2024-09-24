IG Islamabad confirms illegal detention of three citizens to court

ISLAMABAD: IG Islamabad Police has informed the Islamabad High Court that illegal detention of three citizens in Sangjani police station has confirmed.

Islamabad Police chief Ali Nasir Rizvi has submitted an inquiry report in the high court. The IG Police said that the allegation of keeping citizens in illegal detention against the Sangjani police has been confirmed the case of August 30 incident was registered on September 19, police chief said.

He said the SHO has been booked in the case and arrested. “The SHO has been suspended and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him,” police chief said.

He said the inquiry officer has been suspended and a special investigation team has been constituted.

IG Islamabad said that DSP Trinol has also been suspended and issued chargesheet, explanation summoned from the SP and a committee of two DIGs has been constituted.

Petitioner’s lawyer told the court that the IG Islamabad has submitted detailed and an honest account in his report.

“Good deed should be lauded, the police chief did good job,” Justice Aamir Farooq remarked. “Such incidents should not happen, you have to keep the check and balance,” the bench told the police chief.

“High police official has been involved, it is not the work of ASI or SHO,” the court further said. “An SP or someone else, I don’t take any name, you should look into the matter,” court told the police chief and dismissed the petition.