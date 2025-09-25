Driving without license after October 7 to bring strict action: IG

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General (IG) Islamabad, Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Thursday extended the deadline for obtaining driving licenses by one week, moving it from October 1 to October 7, to facilitate the residents of the capital, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the police had set October 1 as the final date, but the IG directed that citizens now have until October 7 to get their licenses.

The IG warned that strict action would be taken against those found driving without a valid license after the extended deadline. He said vehicles of unlicensed drivers would be confiscated, cases would be registered against them, and offenders could even face arrest.

“This step is being taken to improve traffic discipline in the city and reduce accidents,” he said, urging citizens to obtain their licenses within the stipulated time to avoid legal trouble.

To facilitate the process, the traffic police announced the opening of additional counters and the provision of online services for license issuance.

Since May this year, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have been enforcing stricter penalties and heavier fines to curb traffic violations across the capital.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan Haider said drivers found guilty of serious violations would not only face heavy fines but could also be taken into custody. Vehicles driven without permits or licenses — including those driven by underage individuals — would be impounded and shifted to police stations, he added.

The CTO further stated that lane violations, one-wheeling, and vehicle overloading would now attract significant penalties.

“Driving without a valid license will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he stressed. “We are also cracking down on illegal parking. Citizens must respect traffic laws to ensure safe and smooth travel for everyone.”

