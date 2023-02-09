IG KP Moazzam Jah Ansari removed from post

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government has removed Inspector General (IG) Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Moazzam Jah Ansari from his post, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Akhtar Hayat – a BPS 21 officer – has been appointed as the new IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police, according to a copy of the notification issued by the Establishment Division.

Akhtar Hayat had been serving in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Meanwhile, Moazzam Jah Ansari has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

The development came after a suicide attack at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines Area, which claimed lives of more than 100 people.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood shifted to local medical centres for first aid after the Peshawar mosque blast.

Read More: Peshawar blast: Rs10m reward announced for information on bomber

Earlier on Feb 7, Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (IG KP) Moazzam Jah Ansari said that terrorism in by-polls on the National Assembly (NA) seats cannot be ruled out.

The IG KP Moazzam Jah Ansari expressed the fear of terrorist attacks during the upcoming by-polls in the province. He apprised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the suspicions of terrorism during the by-polls.

During a briefing, the IG KP said the police department is facing a shortage of 57,000 cops for security duties during by-elections.

Comments