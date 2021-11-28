IG orders crackdown on kite making, flying in Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali has ordered crackdown against kite flying in the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police chief has directed for action against those involved in making and selling of metal twine and kites.

“Police officials have to give answer if an incident of kite flying and injury to a citizen surfaces again,” the IG Police said.

“The SHO of Shalimar Town has been suspended after a youth died of kite string this morning,” he said.

Rao Sardar Ali also ordered the police department to ensure strict enforcement of the kite flying ban.

In an unfortunate incident today, a youth lost his life due to loss of blood after a razor-sharp kite string slit his throat in Lahore.

The incident occurred at Shalimar Road of the city, where a motorcyclist named Asad, 23, died after a kite string slit his throat.

Kite flying is continuing despite the ban across the province.

The citizens have urged the concerned authorities to strictly implement the ban on kite flying so as road accidents and loss of human lives can be avoided.

