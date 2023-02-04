IG Punjab announces Rs 25 lac for on-duty injured cops

LAHORE: The Inspector General (IG) of Punjab police Dr Usman Anwar announced Rs 25 lac for cops who get injured on duty, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the IG Punjab made several for the welfare of police personnel.

It was also suggested to announce Rs 1 crore for handicapped cops who are unable to perform their duties.

A report has been compiled to convert the handicapped police personnel post to a special post as it’s already for the Martyred cops.

The Punjab police also announced upgrading the medical package for partially and completely handicapped cops.

Read more: PUNJAB POLICE NOTIFY TRANSFER OF 12 DPOS

Earlier, 12 senior police officers including the District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur have been transferred by Punjab police.

According to the notification issued by Punjab Police, DPO Kasur Imran Karamat Bukhari has been replaced by Imran Karamat Bukhari, meanwhile, Imran Karamat has been directed to report to Central Police Office (CPO).

Tariq Aziz Sindhu has been appointed as DPO Kasur, Asim Iftikhar as DPO Nankana Sahib and Sardar Moharan Khan has been ordered to report to the CPO.

Comments