IG Sindh Javed Alam Odho outlines vision for 'positive police culture'

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Javed Alam Odho, stated on Saturday that the department must promote a positive image and reform police station culture. He also ordered a “zero-tolerance” policy against criminals, ARY News reported.

The newly appointed IG Sindh chaired an introductory meeting attended by officers from various police departments.

During the session, the IGP was briefed on the performance of the Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Protection Unit (SPU), and the Rapid Response Force (RRF).

IG Odho directed officials to digitalize police departments to better facilitate the public, emphasizing that more departmental services should be moved online.

“We must promote a positive police station culture and improve the public image of policing,” Javed Alam Odho said.

He also sought suggestions from senior officers to further enhance the force’s performance.

Acknowledging the provincial government’s support, the IGP noted that the Sindh government is providing all necessary resources and cooperation.

He reiterated his instruction for officers to adopt a zero-tolerance approach toward crime and directed that formal reporting of daily police actions be ensured.

Earlier, Javed Alam Odho takes charge as the new Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police following the retirement of his predecessor Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The Establishment Division notified Javed Alam Odho’s appointment as Inspector General of Sindh Police after approval from the federal government.

Earlier, he was Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi and was being tipped as the frontrunner for appointment of the new chief of Sindh Police.

Javed Alam Odho was earlier given additional charge as IG Sindh following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Memon, who stepped down from police service on December 31.

The new police chief of Sindh was given salute by a smartly dressed special police contingent on his arrival at Karachi’s Central Police Office. The new IG Sindh Police held a meeting with senior police officials posted at the CPO.

IG Javed Alam Odho also laid floral wreath at the memorial of police martyrs and observed Fateha.