IG Sindh orders crackdown on vehicles without number plates

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday ordered the police to start a crackdown against vehicles without number plates, ARY News reported.

The IG Sindh has sent a letter to all high-ups of the Sindh police regarding action against vehicles lacking number plates. He has penned letters to the additional IG Karachi, all DIGs and SPs of the province for action against the vehicles without number plates.

Ghulam Nabi Memon ordered the police to launch a crackdown for the strict implementation of the law. He also instructed them to take strict action under the motor vehicle ordinance against such lawbreakers.

Ghulam Nabi Memon directed that he be given a daily report on registered cases and arrests of these violators.

Earlier, it was reported that vehicles without number plates were roaming freely on Karachi roads, and no action had been taken against them. Netizens have shared videos of such vehicles running on the roads without displaying number plates.

The IG Sindh has taken notice of such stories while e-challans are being conducted under the modern system.

Earlier in the previous month of October, Karachi traffic police introduced an electronic challan (e-challan) system, under which any traffic violation across the city will be immediately recorded and fined through CCTV cameras.

Speaking at a seminar held at a private hotel in Karachi, IG Sindh emphasized that citizens must comply with traffic laws, while DIG Traffic noted that the system would also help reduce road accidents.

However, several city stakeholders raised concerns about the initiative, questioning how challans could be issued when Karachi’s infrastructure itself remains in a deteriorated state.

Police officials further highlighted that the driving licence system has also been improved, with over 300,000 citizens obtaining online licences, aimed at strengthening overall traffic management.

Authorities urged the public to follow traffic rules not only to avoid fines but also to prevent accidents and ensure safer roads.

Automated challans will then be issued and delivered to the violator’s home via post. Citizens of Karachi will also be able to access their challan details through the official traffic police mobile app.

The Karachi traffic police has urged citizens to follow traffic laws strictly in order to avoid penalties and unnecessary hassle.