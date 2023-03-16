IG Sindh orders to dismiss cops having links with drug peddlers

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday instructed to speed up actions against criminal elements and directed to dismiss police officials having links with the drug peddlers, ARY News reported.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon chaired the meeting at Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad office which was attended by DIGs and others. The Sindh police chief directed to dismiss police officers having links with drug mafia, gutka and mawa sellers.

“Black sheep will not be part of the police,” Memon urged.

The IG Sindh was briefed on measures like police action on the crime situation, reorganization of the investigation department as well as the security range of Chinese residents.

In Hyderabad, as many as 392 were accused of narcotic mafia, 1023 accused of selling gutka and mawa were arrested, while 54 were accused of narcotics mafia, and 77 sellers of gutka mawa were arrested in Mirpurkhas.

Moreover, in Benazirabad, 281 were accused of narcotics mafia, and 695 people selling gutka mawa were arrested.

Earlier this month, a police officer was martyred by the firing of unidentified assailants in Karachi’s SITE area.

Speaking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Fida Hussain said that the police officers tried to stop the suspects on motorcycles but they opened fire at them.

According to the SSP statement, the head constable received a bullet in the neck, whereas, another police official sustained wounds.

SSP Keamari said the assailants will be arrested soon.

Hussain said that it would be too early to say whether the accused were street criminals or terrorists.

