IG Sindh takes decisions to curb street crimes

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar took important decisions on Sunday to curb street crimes and improve the overall law and order situation, ARY News reported.

IG Sindh chaired an online conference via the Police Station Record Management System’s dashboard to review the overall law and order situation of the province.

Important decisions were taken to improve the law and order situation including street and other crimes. All senior superintendent police (SSPs) have been instructed to ensure entries of crime reports on the Record Management System.

The Sindh police chief will inspect the data on a weekly basis and issue instructions.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi and Deputy Inspector General (DIGs) briefed the IG Sindh on the law and order situation.

The provincial police chief urged senior officers to increase coordination to curb the crimes and take effective steps against the criminals.

