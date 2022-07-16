IG Sindh urges FIA to monitor accounts spreading linguistic hatred

Karachi: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police on Saturday wrote a letter to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to monitor social media accounts spreading propaganda and linguistic hatred, ARY News reported.

According to details, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon wrote a letter to FIA to monitor accounts spreading hatred on the basis of linguistics. Action will be taken against people spreading propaganda and fear over social media, IG Memon said.

The IG police urged people to not trust news about the closure of markets and roads. Citizens should cooperate with police officers to help them maintain an environment of harmony, Nabi added.

The letter comes after linguistic violence ignited at the murder of a young boy Bilal Kaka at a restaurant in Hyderabad.

Bilal Kaka died in a billing dispute at a local restaurant in Hyderabad, and three others were injured. The murder incited violence in multiple parts of Sindh including Hyderabad.

On July 14, enraged protesters blocked the Superhighway at Sohrab Goth against the Hyderabad incident.

As per details, the protesters staged a protest demonstration and blocked both the tracks of Superhighway Karachi. The Motorway police blocked the Motorway from Jamali Pull and the traffic coming to Karachi from Hyderabad is being diverted to various routes.

