IHC announces summer vacations schedule

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has announced a two-month-long summer vacation from July 10 to September 10, ARY News reported.

The Registrar’s Office of the IHC has issued a notification regarding the holidays.

Additionally, a separate notification has been issued for a one-month vacation for the district courts of Islamabad.

Separate notifications for the Islamabad High Court and subordinate courts were issued with the approval of the Chief Justice.

According to the notifications, the IHC will observe summer vacations from July 10 to September 10, while the district courts will have vacations from August 1 to August 31.

The notification mentioned that during the vacations, urgent cases, bail hearings, stay orders, and emergency cases will continue to be heard