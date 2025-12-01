Winter vacation 2026 announced

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has announced winter vacation for the district courts on Monday, ARY News reported.

The notification was issued by High Court Registrar Muhammad Yar with the approval of the Chief Justice of IHC.

According to the notification, district courts will remain closed from January 1 to January 8, 2026 on account of winter vacation.

The Islamabad district courts will reopen on January 9, 2026.

The notification further states that court offices will remain open during the holidays, and hearings of urgent and other scheduled cases will continue as per routine.

Earlier this week, the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) announced its winter vacation, during which the court will remain closed from December 22, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

Hearings are scheduled to resume on January 5, 2026. According to the official notification, court offices will remain operational during the vacation period, and hearings for urgent and previously scheduled cases will continue.

The Federal Constitutional Court was established under the 27th Constitutional Amendment to strengthen Pakistan’s judicial system and ensure the protection of constitutional rights.

The court’s primary mandate is to interpret the Constitution and resolve legal disputes of a constitutional nature.